/BSF Kashmir frontier organises mega cycle rally to celebrate Khelo India Scheme’s Fit India Initiative, commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Border Security Forces in the Kashmir Valley today organised a mega cycle rally to celebrate the “Khelo India Scheme’s Fit India Initiative” and to commemorate Vijay Diwas. Raghubir Singh, DIG BSF Srinagar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and flagged off the rally from Nishat Garden, Srinagar.

The rally was organised in collaboration with the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, in association with the BSF Kashmir Frontier. The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, including civil dignitaries, local youth, civilians, and BSF personnel.

Speaking to the media, DIG BSF Srinagar highlighted the transformative impact of the Khelo India Scheme and the Fit India Initiative on youth development across the country, particularly emphasising the positive changes witnessed among the youth in the Kashmir Valley. He dedicated the rally to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War of 1999, underlining their extraordinary valor, dedication, and resilience in one of the world’s most challenging terrains. “Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of the unflinching courage and ultimate sacrifice of our brave-hearts. It is our duty to remember and honor their legacy,” he stated.