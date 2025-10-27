/BSF foils major drug smuggling attempt, recovers 5.3 kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Jammu

In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 5.3 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately ₹25 crore, in the RS Pura sector of Jammu district on Monday. The consignment was air-dropped by a Pakistani drone, highlighting the ongoing challenge of cross-border smuggling.

BSF officials reported that the seizure took place on Sunday evening following heightened vigilance in the area. The force's personnel, who remain on high alert to counter anti-national activities, successfully intercepted the illicit consignment.

"The BSF's swift action has thwarted yet another attempt by hostile elements to destabilize the region," an official stated, emphasizing the force's commitment to safeguarding the border against smuggling and other threats.

