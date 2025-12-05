/Broadcasting ministry suspends TV news rating amid for 'unwarranted sensationalism' amid conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the US, has also spread across the Middle East. On Friday (March 6), Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended “TV ratings for 4 weeks or until further notice.” The ministry has observed that amidst the ongoing conflict, certain news TV channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas.

In the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

US offensive

