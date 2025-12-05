/Broadcasting ministry suspends TV news rating amid for 'unwarranted sensationalism' amid conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the US, has also spread across the Middle East. On Friday (March 6), Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suspended “TV ratings for 4 weeks or until further notice.” The ministry has observed that amidst the ongoing conflict, certain news TV channels are displaying unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content, which may potentially create panic among the general public, especially those having friends and family in the affected areas or residing in the affected areas.
In the public interest, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hereby directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points(TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four (4) weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
US offensive
As the US and Israel strike Iran in a joint military operation, the US Central Command Commander Charles Bradford Cooper II sends out a letter to the troops. At a time when the Middle East is in a turbulent situation, the letter read: “To America's extraordinary sons and daughters deployed around the Middle East, by order of the President of the United States, we are embarking on a mission of profound consequence. The time for preparation is over. The time for action has arrived.”