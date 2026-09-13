A political summit like the BRICS being held in New Delhi is usually about formal speeches and conversations but Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim turned his trip into a little bit of fun by singing a Bollywood song. PM Ibrahim, who is in India to attend the BRICS Summit, sang a song from the 1965 film Teen Deviyan at a Delhi hotel.

Accompanied by a live pianist, PM Anwar Ibrahim, sang the romantic track, Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat originally sung by the great Kishore Kumar and composed by the legendry SD Burman.

The Malaysian leader shared a clip of his performance on social media with a caption that read, "Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok!", which roughly translates to 'Teacher, may I sing for a moment?'

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As soon the clip was shared by Ibrahim on X, it went viral garnering thousands of likes and comments.

Comenting on the video one of the user wrote, “It’s such a heartwarming gesture that the PM of Malaysia sang an Indian song. This shows how Bharat has deep cultural effects across the globe and especially South East Asia! Thank you for your special gift PM Anwar Ibrahim ji."

"U sang really well sir; hope you had a great time in India," wrote a second in the comments box.

"From Yemen to Malaysia - this country has become my second home. Grateful for every memory, every opportunity, and every beautiful moment. Terima kasih, Malaysia," wrote a third.