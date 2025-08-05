/Breaking News: Cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods; several villagers swept away

Flash floods hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, in the Khir Gadh area, on Tuesday (Aug 5) due to a major cloudburst. Reports suggest that several villagers were washed away in the sudden surge of water. Rescue teams have been dispatched tothespot.

Uttarkashi Police in a post on X said, “In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operationsatthesite.”