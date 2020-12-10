Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pakistan dispute, UK spokesperson clarifies

The United Kingdom government has clarified the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioning India-Pakistan while responding to a question on Farmers protest in India.

A UK Government spokesperson, in response to a WION question, said, “The Prime Minister clearly misheard the question in parliament today. The Foreign Office is following the issue of protests in India closely.”

On Wednesday the issue of the ongoing farmers' protests in India was raised in the British Parliament. In response to a question raised by Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't give any direct response.

Boris said, “Of course, Mr Speaker, and our views as the honourable gentleman knows well, of course, we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point".

36 British MPs have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the matter. Other than the UK, last week saw Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concern on the farmer's protests in India leading to a sharp reaction from India. The ministry of external affairs called the comments "unwarranted", and summoned the Canadian envoy to India Nadir Patel, handing over a strong demarche.