Bonne's visit sets stage for Macron's Republic Day presence in India 

In a key diplomatic visit, Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, is on a one-day visit to Delhi, laying the groundwork for President Macron's much-anticipated role as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024. This visit not only marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, but also underscores the enduring camaraderie between India and France.

Bonne's strategic discussions with India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, served as a prelude to the French President's visit, emphasizing the meticulous planning and coordination involved. The purpose of the discussions was not only to prepare for the upcoming Republic Day event, but also to bolster the multifaceted partnership between the two nations. Several important elements of the bilateral relationship were discussed during Doval-Bonne meet, which included futuristic technologies, global commons of cyber, maritime and space. He also meets Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

France holds a unique distinction, being the only country to have received the highest number of invitations to India's Republic Day parade. In 1976 the invitation was extended to French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac, and has subsequently seen other French leaders, including Presidents Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, and François Hollande, gracing the momentous occasion.

Beyond the symbolic significance of President Macron's attendance, 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership. This milestone was commemorated earlier in the last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France, and a comprehensive roadmap for the next quarter-century of collaboration was unveiled. The roadmap spans diverse initiatives, from joint projects enhancing India's submarine fleet to French support in constructing the "Shakti Engine" and concerted efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.