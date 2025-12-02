/Bomb threat on Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport following a bomb threat on Tuesday (Dec 2) morning. According to reports, a ‘human bomb’ threat was received via email sent to the Hyderabad airport authorities. Following the message, the plane made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport and was being checked in an isolated area in the airport premises. Security teams and emergency responders are on standby, and officials are monitoring the situation closely.