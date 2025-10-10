Body of second missing army soldier traced and retrieved from Gadole forest in Kokernag

Srinagar: After four days of relentless search efforts, the body of the second missing Indian Army paratrooper was recovered from the Gadole forests in Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir. The two soldiers had been missing since October 6, during a challenging search operation amid harsh weather conditions, including a severe blizzard. Indian Army’s two elite paratroopers from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit lost communication during a counter-terrorism operation in the Gadole forests of Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir, when their team was caught in a fierce blizzard and heavy snowfall.

The body of one soldier was recovered on October 9, with initial assessments indicating death likely due to cold exposure or an avalanche, as his service weapon and rucksack were found intact. After an exhaustive four-day search, the second soldier’s body was located, marking a sombre conclusion to the operation amid treacherous conditions.

Joint teams of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully recovered the body of the second missing paratrooper from the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit during an intensive search and rescue operation in the Gadole forests. The operation faced significant challenges due to dense forests, rugged terrain, and relentless snowfall, necessitating the deployment of helicopters, drones, and dog squads to navigate the harsh conditions.

