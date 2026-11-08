/Blast at Vasundhara Police outpost investigated as possible terror attack after online claim

A blast at the Vasundhara police outpost was reported on Friday (Nov 7). The incident's impact blew out windows, harming air conditioning units, and fractured the structure's walls. Sub-inspector Vikas Kumar managed to emerge uninjured from inside the post, whereas Ishan, a delivery worker dropping off food, suffered slight cuts on his head and face. Authorities initially theorised the incident stemmed from a faulty air conditioner or confiscated illegal fireworks kept at the facility.

However, security protocols escalated dramatically late into the evening after a Saturday morning tweet at 2:30 AM by an account called ‘Ghazi 2’. The profile released a responsibility claim for a fringe group named Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, accompanied by an English declaration and a video showcasing a masked speaker using Hindi and Urdu. The message labelled the blast an assault on law enforcement and retribution against state policies, specifically citing neighbourhood bulldozers and detention facilities in Assam, while cautioning of forthcoming operations.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh said, “An explosion took place at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area around 9 pm on Friday. A sub-inspector and a constable were present, but neither was injured. A delivery boy was reportedly injured. The incident is serious, particularly as it occurred just before Diwali in the NCR. An organisation calling itself Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, also known as Ghazi Two, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast on X.”

"If this claim is genuine, the NIA should also investigate the matter. Investigators must examine the explosive material used and trace digital footprints, including IP addresses and online handles...Pakistan's involvement is one suspicion, but this is only a possible line of investigation. The forensic findings and digital evidence will establish the facts. I hope the investigation leads to a successful breakthrough soon." he added.