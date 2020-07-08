BJP leader, his brother and father killed in terror attack in J&K's Bandipora

A former BJP Bandipora district president and current in charge of training wing for the part in Kashmir Waseem Bari has been killed along with father and a young brother in a terrorist attack.

The J&K police have told WION that terrorists fired at them when all of them were at a shop outside their house.

”The family is protected by a component of 8 personnel but none were present at the time of the incident, so we are arresting them,” Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir told WION.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.