BJP leader, his brother and father killed in terror attack in J&K's Bandipora

WION New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 08, 2020, 10.08 PM(IST) Written By: Ieshan Bashir Wani

Representative image Photograph:( IANS )

Story highlights

The J&K police have told WION that militants fired at them when all of them were at a shop outside their house. 

A former BJP Bandipora district president and current in charge of training wing for the part in Kashmir Waseem Bari has been killed along with father and a young brother in a terrorist attack. 

”The family is protected by a component of 8 personnel but none were present at the time of the incident, so we are arresting them,” Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir told WION.  

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. 