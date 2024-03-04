BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign after Lalu Yadav's 'he has no family' jibe

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a political rally in Telangana state's Hyderabad, slammed opposition politicians who claimed a day earlier that Modi doesn't understand a family unit's hardships because he doesn't have a family of his own.

On March 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav stated: "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?"

"He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard after the death of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died," he had said.

Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi left home at a young age and returned to public life as a volunteer of RSS and subsequently a BJP leader in the western Indian state in the 1970s. He is not known to have lived in a family unit despite maintaining familial ties with members of his family.

Modi said in Adilabad: "When I question their dynasty politics, they start saying that Modi doesn't have a family...My life is like an open book. People of the country know and understand me very well...When I work late into the night and news comes out, lakhs of people write to me to not work so much and rest well. I left my home as a child with a dream in my eyes...That I will live for the people of the country, every moment of my life will be for you, I will not have personal dreams but your dreams will be my resolve. I will spend my life to fulfill your dreams and brighten the future of your children. That is why I say that crores of people in the country consider me as their own and love me like a member of their family. So, I say that 140 crore people of the country are my family..."

Another 'Chowkidar' like moment in 2019?

The BJP top brass, including party president JP Nadda, have added 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi's family) in their social media bios. This has coincided with prime minister's comment that the country's people form his family.

This is much like the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' (I am a Watchman too) moment of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections when Congress party's Rahul Gandhi targeted Modi as 'thief' by claiming 'Desh Ka Chowkidar chor hai' (Country's watchman is a thief), in reference to what Modi once addressed him as, 'a watchman' watching over the country.