/BJP candidate accuses Omar Abdullah of MCC violation over Law University announcement in Budgam

In an escalating political tussle ahead of the Budgam by-elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aga Syed Mohsin has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner at the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, alleging that National Conference leader and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint centres on remarks made by Abdullah during today's session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly. From the floor of the House, Abdullah announced the initiation of temporary classes for a proposed "National Law University" at Ompura in Budgam district.

Mohsin's complaint contends that the timing and platform of the announcement delivered amid an ongoing by-election campaign in Budgam amounts to an attempt to sway voters. It highlights how the statement has gone viral across television channels, print media, and social media platforms, portraying potential developmental gains for the constituency to gain an electoral advantage.

"This is a clear breach of the MCC, which prohibits announcements that could influence voters during the election period," the complaint states, urging the ECI to take immediate cognisance and initiate action against Abdullah.