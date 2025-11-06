/Bihar Elections 2025 | 'They hurled stones, cow dung': Deputy CM allegedly heckled by RJD supporters - Video

Amid phase 1 voting in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha's car was attacked by goons - which he claimed were supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. Visuals showed many men surrounding and blocking the way of Vijay Kumar Sinha's car. Police personnel were present at the spot. Hitting out at them, Sinha claimed that NDA government will be re-elected in the state and then these men will be given "bulldozer" treatment. Slamming the police forces, Sinha spoke to Superintendent of Police (SP) and said that the goons hurled stones and cow dung at him. He also claimed that these people threatened poll officer in the constituency. In another video shared by Indian news agency ANI, people were heard shouting "murdabad" slogans and blocking the car of the deputy CM.

“I am here at the village. The crowd is coming closer. Send Special Force here. I will sit here in protest. The SP is so weak and a crowd. They are not letting the Deputy CM go in. These are RJD goons. Look at their hooliganism even when they have not come to power...They threatened my polling agent and turned him away at 6.30 am itself. They are not letting voters come out,” Sinha alleged.

Arpit Anand, BDO of Halsi said, "SDM and other senior officials will reach the spot soon. Necessary actions will be taken by them." Sinha's car is seen hurled slippers, pelted stones and cow dung and chanted "Murdabad", as he visited Khoriari village in his constituency. The Deputy CM spoke to SP on the phone following the incident.