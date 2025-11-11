/Bihar Elections 2025: Exit polls predict clean sweep for NDA; Mahagathbandhan's flop show

Voting for the second phase of Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections wrapped up on Tuesday (November 11). Exit polls suggest that the NDA is likely to retain power, with predictions of securing 130–160 seats. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, despite its pledges for reform, is projected to win only 70–100 seats. The 243 Assembly seats in Bihar were up for grabs in a crucial election held over two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14. Bihar, with about 7.43 crore registered voters, saw an impressive voter turnout. The first phase recorded a historic 64.66% participation across 121 constituencies, while the second phase witnessed an even higher turnout of 67.14% across 122 constituencies.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Exit polls have proven wrong in the past and will prove wrong in the future as well. I am fully confident that on November 14, the Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi Yadav will win by a huge margin of votes. The people of Bihar have voted against the NDA government and have voted for Tejashwi to form the government. Let those who are under a delusion after seeing the exit polls remain so. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated. It is certain that the government of Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi Yadav will be formed in Bihar," Tiwari was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

What are exit polls?

Once the voting for the election is concluded, an exit poll is usually conducted just after. Usually, exit polls are done by private companies, who work for media organisations. Exit polls typically show an early sign to tell the people how has the election turned out.