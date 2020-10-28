Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi urges voters to vote 'safely', follow pandemic rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all voters of Bihar to cast their votes with safety for the first phase of elections.

I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVI19, tweets PM Narendra Modi in Hindi.





बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है।



सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड संबंधी सावधानियों को बरतते हुए, लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में अपनी हिस्सेदारी सुनिश्चित करें।



दो गज की दूरी का रखें ध्यान, मास्क जरूर पहनें।



याद रखें, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2020 ×

This is the first time state assembly elections in India are being carried out amid pandemic.