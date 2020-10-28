Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi urges voters to vote 'safely', follow pandemic rules

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Oct 28, 2020, 10.23 AM(IST)

FILE Photograph:( ANI )

This is the first time state assembly elections in India are being carried out amid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all voters of Bihar to cast their votes with safety for the first phase of elections.

I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVI19, tweets PM Narendra Modi in Hindi.

 

