/Bihar election countdown: Election Commission set to visit state ahead of poll dates announcement

The Election Commission is expected to visit Bihar next month, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections slated for October-November, raising anticipation that the election schedule might soon be announced. Typically, the Election Commission conducts a visit to a state on the brink of elections before finalising the polling dates, which are usually announced within a few days of the visit. In the upcoming contest, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising of BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is aiming for a continuation of their rule in Bihar. On the other hand, the INDIA alliance, which includes the RJD, Congress, and left-wing parties, is determined to dethrone Nitish Kumar’s government.

The current 243-member Bihar Assembly is dominated by the NDA with 131 seats, of which the BJP holds 80, JD(U) has 45, and HAM(S) has 4, alongside the backing of two independents. In contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD leading at 77, Congress at 19, CPI(ML) at 11, and smaller left parties like CPI(M) and CPI contributing two seats each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ahead of these elections, the Congress party is set to convene a crucial meeting of its Working Committee (CWC) in Patna on September 24. Key leaders, including Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other state leaders, are expected to participate in the discussions. The agenda is expected to cover critical state issues such as allegations of ‘vote theft’, rising crime rates, unemployment, and inflation, which have been increasingly problematic in Bihar.