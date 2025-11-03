/Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav retain Raghopur seat? Voting date, previous poll result and more

With two days left for the first phase of Bihar Election 2025, all eyes are set on the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from here. Tejashwi (RJD) as sitting MLA from the constituency is seeking re-election and is pitted against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav. Though Satish faced defeat from the seat in 2015 and 2020, BJP has once again placed its trust on him and has unleashed its entire machinery to unseat Lalu Yadav's scion from his family bastion of Raghopur. Chanchal Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party is also in fray. Traditionally a Yadav family bastion, the community is in majority in the constituency.

In 2020, Tejashwi Yadav won by a margin of 38,174 votes and in 2015, he won by a margin of 22,733 votes. Both Tejashwi's motherand father - former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav (1995, 2000) and Rabri Devi (2005) represented the seat in the past. Though, it is seen as a cakewalk for the former Deputy CM, it will be closely watched in this year's election.

Bihar Elections on Nov 6 and Nov 11

Bihar will vote in two phases - on November 6 and November 11. The election results will be announced on November 14. In 2020 state polls, the BJP-JDU alliance defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan with a narrow margin. Nitish Kumar is the incumbent CM of the state after swearing in for the ninth time in 2024. He became the CM after NDA won in 2020. However, in 2022, he shifted his allegiance and joined the Mahagathbandhan, but became the CM again - for the eighth term. This time, Kumar became instrumental in forming yet another anti-BJP grouping - the INDIA alliance, only to exit it in 2024. He patched up with the BJP, that is how he is still the CM. Nitish Kumar has vowed not to shift sides "ever again." The BJP is yet again rowing its boat with Nitish as its oarsman. In 2020, The RJD emerged as the single-largest party and BJP received the second-highest votes. NDA comfortably crossed the magic mark of 122 by winning 125 seats and formed the government.