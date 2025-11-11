/Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voter turnout stands at 31.38% till 11 am

The highest voter turnout was observed in Kishanganj (34.74 per cent), followed by Gaya (34.07 per cent) and Jamui (33.69 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Madhubani (28.66 per cent).
The second phase of voting for the Bihar Elections 2025 has started on Tuesday (Nov 11), with 122 Assembly seats polling across 20 districts. According to the Election Commission, the approximate voter turnout at 11 am stood at 31.38 per cent. The highest voter turnout was observed in Kishanganj (34.74 per cent), followed by Gaya (34.07 per cent) and Jamui (33.69 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Madhubani (28.66 per cent).
Key candidates in the second phase of Bihar polls include Manish Kashyap (Chanpatia), Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Uday Narain Choudhary (Sikandra), and several ex-ministers such as Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Shamim Ahmed (Narkatia), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), two former deputy CMs Renu Devi (Bettiah) and Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar).
In 2020 state polls, the BJP-JDU alliance defeated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan with a narrow margin. The BJP-JDU alliance won 125 seats (BJP 74, JDU 42, others 9), while the RJD won 75, Congress 19, and others 16.