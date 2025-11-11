/Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voter turnout stands at 31.38% till 11 am

The second phase of voting for the Bihar Elections 2025 has started on Tuesday (Nov 11), with 122 Assembly seats polling across 20 districts. According to the Election Commission, the approximate voter turnout at 11 am stood at 31.38 per cent. The highest voter turnout was observed in Kishanganj (34.74 per cent), followed by Gaya (34.07 per cent) and Jamui (33.69 per cent). The lowest voter turnout was recorded in Madhubani (28.66 per cent).