/Bihar assembly elections 2025: Kishanganj - key issues, demography, and political landscape, all about Congress stronghold facing tight competition

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2025, which are scheduled for November 6 to 11, Kishanganj - a small but significant constituency - is ready to witness a tight battle. The seat will go to the polls in the second phase of the election - which is on November 11.

The demographic layout

Kishanganj is located in Bihar's northeastern corner, bordering West Bengal and Nepal. The region falls under the Seemanchal belt and is known for its religious diversity. The constituency has a Muslim-majority population - around 68 per cent of the total population.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the Election Commission data, Kishanganj had over 2.9 lakh registered voters in 2020. On the economic front, the constituency is least developed, contaminated by floods, poor infrastructure, and high migration.

A Congress bastion

Kishanganj has a history of being the Congress party's bastion. The party has dominated both the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats here for decades. In the assembly polls of 2020, Congress candidate Ijaharul Husain narrowly defeated the BJP’s Sweety Singh by just 1,381 votes.

In 2020, the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) made its debut in the constituency, which divided Congress's Muslim voters as it won a seat in the same year.

Prime issues for 2025 polls

The major poll issues in the district this year are:

- Frequent floods, lack of disaster management infrastrcutre

- Unemployment and migration - an issue all over Bihar, but primarily for this constituency.

The challenge for Congress

For Congress, Kishanganj has been a stronghold, with the party dominating both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats here for decades. And retaining its power in Kishanganj is not just about one seat for Congress. It would also symbolise the party’s relevance in Bihar’s shifting landscape.