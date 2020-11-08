Biggest one-day spike, Delhi reports 7,745 coronavirus cases

Delhi reported 7,745 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - the highest number of cases since the pandemic reached the city earlier this year.

The highest single-day spike came out of the 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, according to a health bulletin.

There are 41,857 active cases and the total number of infections climbed to 4,38,529. Seventy-seven new fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it added.

This was the second time the number of per day COVID-19 cases in Delhi breached the 7,000-mark; the first was on November 6 with 7,178 cases.

