Bharat Biotech's Covaxin found 81% efficient in Phase 3 trials

Indian firm Bharat Biotech's homegrown Covid vaccine has shown an interim efficacy of 81 per cent in late-stage clinical trials, the company has said.

The trials involved 25,800 subjects in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today's results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participants," Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.

Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against Covid-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country.