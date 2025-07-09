/Bharat bandh today: Which states are hit the most?

The nationwide General strike against the Government and its “anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-people” policies by a total of 10 central trade unions and independent sectoral federations will be joined by more than 25 crore workers engaged in various sectors, including white collar employees in banking and insurance sectors employees in offices and shops, transport and hospitality sector workers, gig workers, public and private sector industry units and farmers.

Which states are likely to be hit most by the Bharat bandh?

Kerala: Kerala has seen a near shutdown. KRSTC buses are on the roads, and limited taxi and autorickshaw services are available. Schools and colleges are also likely to be affected due to high participation from teacher and employee organisations. While the Urban centres have seen limited disruptions, no major incidents of violence have been reported.

Telangana: Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the ruling party, has stood in support of the protest, with Telangana becoming the worst-hit state in the protest. CM’s son K.T. Rama Rao will participate in the protest in Hyderabad.

West Bengal: Roads are empty, shops are shut, and buses are running under heavy police deployment. West Bengal CM has extended her support to the bandh. She will sit near the Gandhi statue in central Kolkata in symbolic support.

Punjab and Haryana: The epicentre of farmer movements, Punjab and Haryana saw markets closed in Amritsar, Moga, Sangrur, Mohali, Panipat and Ambala. Farmers are planning to reach the Tikri border with the Delhi government on high alert.

Mumbai: Banks and postal services are likely to be affected. Trains, schools and private offices to run normally. All major agriculture and fruit markets remain shut, along with goods transporters. However BJP bastion of Nagpur remains functional.

Assam: Even though it is a BJP-ruled state, Assam has witnessed a near-total shutdown, with transport services, shops and establishments to remain shut, and security presence has been tightened.

Karnataka: Nearly 300 farmer organisations have joined in the Bharat Bandh protest in Karnataka. Farmer organisations will protest in their villages and towns due to logistical constraints. People around Bengaluru were called to join the protest near Vidhan Soudha, where the controversial APMC and land reform bill is in session.