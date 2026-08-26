/Beyond religion: Kerala Orthodox priest arranges Hindu funeral for 88-year-old woman who lived with his family for 25 years

A touching story from Chottanikkara in India's Kerala has highlighted a bond that went far beyond religion, after an Orthodox priest ensured that the Hindu woman who had been part of his family for 25 years received funeral rites according to her faith.

Father O J Jacob of the Orthodox Church brought the body of his longtime domestic helper, 88-year-old Parvathy, affectionately known as Payamma, back to his home after her death and made arrangements for her final rites.

From domestic helper to family member

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Parvathy, who was from Irumpanam and had no close relatives, joined the Ambadimala Onasseril household in 2000 after the death of Jacob's wife, reported Manorama Online.

She had initially been brought into the family to look after Jacob's six-year-old daughter, Merin. Over the years, however, the relationship grew into something much deeper.

Payamma became a maternal figure to Merin and a much-loved elder in the household. She continued to remain a close part of the family even after Merin got married nine years ago.

Trending Stories

Jacob, who had worked as a professor at St Peter's College, Kolencherry, relied on Payamma as a constant presence in the home for years.

Her final rites followed her faith

Payamma remained active with household work until about a week before her death. As her health worsened, she was admitted to Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara, where she died on Sunday night.

Jacob brought her body home that same night and made sure that her last rites were carried out according to Hindu customs. Her relative, Sajeev, performed the rituals at the priest's home before her body was cremated at the Eruveli crematorium.

A farewell that crossed religious lines