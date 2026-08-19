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'Wanted to start new life': Bengaluru woman, alleged lover arrested for killing husband, son

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:27 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:27 IST
'Wanted to start new life': Bengaluru woman, alleged lover arrested for killing husband, son

Bengaluru woman, alleged lover arrested for killing husband, son

Story highlights

A 33-year-old man and his four-year-old son were allegedly murdered in Bengaluru’s Chikkabanavara. Police arrested the man’s wife A Harini and her alleged lover Vinay Kumar, saying CCTV was switched off and call records were deleted. The accused were remanded in custody for five days.

The twin murders of a 33-year-old man and his four-year-old son in northern Bengaluru has sent shockwaves across the nation as the police investigations revealed that the murders were orchestrated by his wife and executed by her alleged lover. The incident is from Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru and police arrested the man’s wife and her alleged boyfriend. Police identified the accused as A Harini, 26, and Vinay Kumar, a factory worker. The two allegedly became friends through social media about two years ago. Police have remanded them in custody for five days for questioning.

The police said that it was Harini who called the police around 7am on Monday, claiming that her husband Abhinandan and their son Yaduveer were lying motionless inside their residence in Guddebasaveshwara. When police reached the house, they noticed several inconsistencies. CCTV cameras inside and outside the house had been switched off around 10pm on Sunday. There were also no signs of forced entry. Investigators found that call logs and messages had been deleted from Harini’s phone. Police said Harini initially gave contradictory answers during questioning before allegedly admitting to the crime.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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