Bank Holidays for December 2022 in India: Checkout the extensive list

In India, December 2022 has a number of public holidays and bank holidays. A total of 13 days, including weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, would see banks across India closed in December. In December 2022, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as regular bank holidays. The fourth Saturday comes on December 24, whereas the second Saturday is on December 10. Just to add value information let us inform that if a month contains five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is a working day. Christmas, which is observed on 25 December is a well-known public holiday observed annually throughout much of the nation in the month of December.

Date Day Holiday State 1-Dec-22 Thursday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh 3-Dec-22 Saturday World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier Tripura & Goa 5-Dec-22 Monday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir 10-Dec-22 Saturday Second Saturday 12-Dec-22 Monday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya 18-Dec-22 Sunday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Meghalaya, Chandigarh 19-Dec-22 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa 24-Dec-22 Saturday Christmas Eve Mizoram, Meghalaya 25-Dec-22 Sunday Christmas Day All over India 26-Dec-22 Monday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana 26-Dec-22 Monday Christmas Holiday Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana 30-Dec-22 Friday Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah Sikkim & Meghalaya 31-Dec-22 Saturday New Year's Eve Manipur

Are these Holidays countrywide?

No, while some of these holidays are specific to certain states, others apply to the entire nation. In December 2022, there are numerous state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas.

What will remain closed on Bank Holidays?