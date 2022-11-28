LIVE TV

Bank Holidays for December 2022 in India: Checkout the extensive list

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Nov 28, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

The month of December is just round the corner and apart from regular bank holidays there are many other state-specific Bank Holidays as well. Checkout an extensive list of the Bank Holidays for the month of December 

In India, December 2022 has a number of public holidays and bank holidays. A total of 13 days, including weekends on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, would see banks across India closed in December. In December 2022, the second and fourth Saturdays are observed as regular bank holidays. The fourth Saturday comes on December 24, whereas the second Saturday is on December 10. Just to add value information let us inform that if a month contains five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday is a working day. Christmas, which is observed on 25 December is a well-known public holiday observed annually throughout much of the nation in the month of December. 

Date Day Holiday State
1-Dec-22 Thursday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh
3-Dec-22 Saturday World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier Tripura & Goa
5-Dec-22 Monday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir
10-Dec-22 Saturday Second Saturday  
12-Dec-22 Monday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya
18-Dec-22 Sunday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Meghalaya, Chandigarh
19-Dec-22 Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa
24-Dec-22 Saturday Christmas Eve Mizoram, Meghalaya
25-Dec-22 Sunday Christmas Day All over India
26-Dec-22 Monday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana
26-Dec-22 Monday Christmas Holiday Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana
30-Dec-22 Friday Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah Sikkim & Meghalaya
31-Dec-22 Saturday New Year's Eve Manipur

Are these Holidays countrywide? 

No, while some of these holidays are specific to certain states, others apply to the entire nation. In December 2022, there are numerous state-specific regional holidays in addition to Christmas.

What will remain closed on Bank Holidays? 

ATM services will be accessible while banks will be closed physically. A lot of people will continue to carry out online banking however they must schedule their financial operations in accordance with the list of holidays. All bank services will be available digitally. Internet banking and UPI payment applications like Google Pay will remain operational. However, there could be certain tasks on your to-do list, though, that need going in person to a bank location. Therefore, you should schedule your bank-related tasks accordingly.
 

