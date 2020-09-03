Bangladesh a priority for Indian COVID-19 vaccine: India

India has again reiterated that when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine, Bangladesh will get a priority. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in his weekly presser said, "As a close neighbour and strategic partner, we have assured the Bangladesh side that Bangladesh will get high priority in supply of vaccine, once ready. We are glad to note that enterprises on both sides are also taking steps towards this end."

Issue of COVID-19 vaccine was discussed during Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Dhaka. Days after that visit, Bangladesh's largest pharma company Beximco Pharmaceuticals announced that it is investing in the Serum Institute of India for the vaccine.

A statement by the company said, "Once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals, SII will include Bangladesh among the countries who will be the first to receive an agreed quantity" of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India currently produces over 60 per cent of the world's vaccine and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to over 100 countries. Three COVID-19 vaccines are currently in different stages of development, and India is expected to start mass production after regulatory approval.

When it comes to COVID-19 assistance to Bangladesh, India has sent medicines to the country and also been conducting capacity building courses.