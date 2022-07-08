Bakra Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes, quotes, greetings, images, messages, WhatsApp status to greet your dear ones

Eid al Adha, which is usually known as Bakra Eid in India, will begin in the evening of July 9 and end in the evening of July 10. The festival is one of the most important and biggest, celebrated in Islam. It celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah as he sacrifice his son Ismail. Hence, Eid al Adha is also known as the "festival of sacrifice". An animal, usually a goat is sacrificed in the festival to show the devotion towards Allah. A prayer is also organised before the sacrifice. A day before the festival, Hajj is also conducted which is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In India we can see huge gatherings of people, mostly wearing white clothes praying and wishing each other "Eid Mubarak". The open air prayer before the sacrifice is also called "Namaz" had is conduced in Mosques, across the country. Jama Masjid, Haji Ali and Ajmer Sharif are one of the most famous mosques in the country and huge crowd can be seen in and around the mosques all year long. Also cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad have food stalls that serve Bakra Eid special food and people can enjoy in the streets having the food and buying gifts for their family and friends. Biryani, Korma and Bhuna Kaleji are some of the most popular foods during the festival.

Below are the Eid Mubarak greetings, wishes, images you can greet your dear ones for Eid al Adha

I wish you and your family a happy prosperous Eid al Adha. May Allah’s be upon on you now and for the rest of the life

On this blessed occasion of devotion and sacrifice, may Allah bless you with all your desire. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah accept our sacrifices and let us not forget the needy ones during this Eid, Ameen!

Eid Mubarak 2022!





Wishing you a happy Eid-al-Adha! I cannot wait to meet you and show off my beautiful Eid attire!

May the spirit of faith and warmth of love brighten your path towards enlightenment and may Allah bless everyone with peace and grace.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on Eid-al-Adha and Forever

India is one of the countries in which the festival of Eid al Adha is celebrated widely. People share offerings with each other and especially with the ones in need. With over than 200 million Islamic population, the holy festival is celebrated with much love and joy.