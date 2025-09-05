/'B' stands for Buddhi (intelligence) too: Congress slammed for equating Bihar with beedi amid GST row

A social media post by the Kerala unit of the Congress party has caused a major political controversy on Friday (September 5) after it compared the state of Bihar with bidis. The post on X, which was later deleted, was linked to the Centre’s new Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes. The post said, “Bidis and Bihar start with B” and “cannot be considered a sin anymore,” referring to the reduced GST rate on bidis in the new reform.

This remark by the Congress angered leaders of Bihar’s ruling alliance. On X, the Deputy Bihar’s Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary called it an “insult to the people of Bihar.” He also mentioned that the Congress has also insulted the Prime Minister’s late mother.

"First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now the insult to the entire Bihar- this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country," he posted on his X.

JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also attacked Congress, calling their post shameful. He said B does not just stand for bidi, but also for “buddhi” (intelligence) and “budget,” which Congress lacks.

“Let me tell you that B does not just signify beedi, it also signifies intelligence, which you do not have! There is also a budget from B, in which you feel irritated when Bihar gets special assistance,” Sanjay Kumar Jha wrote on X.