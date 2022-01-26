At UNSC, India reiterates its commitment to humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

At United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, India has reiterated its commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the strife-torn region.

Indian envoy to United Nations T S Tirumurti said, "We remain steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan."

India has so far sent three shipments of aid, including medicines and Covid vaccines, which has been handed over to the WHO and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.

He underscored New Delhi’s commitment to provide 50,000 MT of wheat and lifesaving medicines and one million doses of Covid vaccines to the Afghan people.

The delivery of the wheat is expected to be started next month as India and Pakistan work on the modalities on the use of Afghan trucks to transfer the assistance.

The Indian envoy said, "As a contiguous neighbour and a long-standing partner of Afghanistan, recent developments, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian situation continue to be of concern.”

Last year, under India's chairmanship of the UNSC in August, resolution 2593 was passed that called for an inclusive government in Kabul, one that also upholds the human rights of women, children and minorities.

The resolution was adopted days after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in the same month.

Envoy Tirumurti called on the council to ensure against any “possible diversion of funds and misuse of exemptions from sanctions”, adding that the "humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance.”

With the onset of winters, there have been widespread concerns of a growing humanitarian disaster.

The international community has been rushing to support the Afghan people but, it has also raised concern over the possibility of Taliban leadership diverting those aid for itself.

“The humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence and disbursement of the aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political belief and should reach the most vulnerable first —including women, children, and minorities,” Tirumurti said.