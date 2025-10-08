/At least six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur; investigation underway

Six people, including a woman, were injured following a blast in parked scooters in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Wednesday (Oct 8). The suspicious explosion occurred in the Mishri Bazaar area around 7:15 pm, said the police. It is not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate, the police added.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said that the blast happened in two scooters that were parked in the Mishri Bazaar area, which comes under the Mulganj police station. He added that all those wounded in the incident are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are not in danger. Kumar said that the forensic team was investigating the scene to determine the cause of the blast.

“In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” Kumar said.

He added, “Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later.”

According to India Today, eyewitnesses recalled a loud explosion that spread panic and chaos among shopkeepers and residents. The blast also resulted in damage to nearby vehicles and shattered the windows of adjoining buildings. The area has been cordoned off by the police and forensic teams to gather samples and determine the extent of damage.

The report added that National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials are in contact with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) regarding the incident. An NIA team is expected to reach Kanpur from Lucknow shortly to investigate.