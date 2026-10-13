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At least eight feared dead as boat carrying 20 capsizes in Ganga in Bihar

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 22:20 IST
At least eight feared dead as boat carrying 20 capsizes in Ganga in Bihar

Representative Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

At least eight people are feared dead after a boat carrying around 20 passengers capsized in the Ganga River near Rampur Shyamchand village in Bihar’s Hajipur district.

At least eight people are feared dead after a boat carrying around 15 to 20 passengers overturned in the Ganga River in Bihar's Hajipur district.

The incident took place near Rampur Shyamchand village, within the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station. The passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a feast when the boat capsized.

Initial reports suggest that between five and eight people may have died. However, the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed, according to India Today.

(This is a developing story; further details are awaited)

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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