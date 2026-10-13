/At least eight feared dead as boat carrying 20 capsizes in Ganga in Bihar

At least eight people are feared dead after a boat carrying around 15 to 20 passengers overturned in the Ganga River in Bihar's Hajipur district.

The incident took place near Rampur Shyamchand village, within the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station. The passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a feast when the boat capsized.

Initial reports suggest that between five and eight people may have died. However, the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed, according to India Today.