/At least 9 killed, several injured in stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede during the Thokkilata ritual at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday (Nov 1). The incident happened on the day of Ekadashi, for which a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple. The authorities are actively working to control the situation, and additional police personnel have been deployed at the scene. The authorities are reviewing and monitoring the situation.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock at the tragic incident, offering his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” Naidu wrote on X.

State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu expressed deep shock over the tragic incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He immediately left for the temple after learning about the stampede and ordered officials to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured.