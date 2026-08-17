/At least 7 killed, several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At least 7 were killed and several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Monday (Aug 17). The incident took place around 6.45 am as a large number of devotees gathered at the Shiva temple to offer prayers on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month. According to initial information, the falling wire sparked panic among devotees, following which a stampede broke out. Several people who sustained injuries have been taken to Lakhisarai Hospital for treatment. The Lakhisarai district administration has not yet officially confirmed the reported death toll.