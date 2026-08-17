/At least 7 killed, several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At least 7 were killed and several injured in stampede at temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Monday (Aug 17). The incident took place around 6.45 am as a large number of devotees gathered at the Shiva temple to offer prayers on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month. According to initial information, the falling wire sparked panic among devotees, following which a stampede broke out. Several people who sustained injuries have been taken to Lakhisarai Hospital for treatment. The Lakhisarai district administration has not yet officially confirmed the reported death toll.
Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar, who reached the location immediately after the incident said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6.30-6.45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately."
Further details are awaited.