/At least 6 died, 30 injured in head-on collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi

At least six people died and more than 30 were injured in a head-on collision between two private buses in the Kamarajapuram area near Idaikal in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as per the report in the news agency ANI.

Following the incident, all the injured with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head, were quickly rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, at least 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident took place.

Previously in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, lost their lives after the two bikes collided with each other on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police confirmed on Monday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).