/At least 6 dead, several injured in wall collapse in Maharashtra

A wall collapse in Maharashtra's Sangli district claimed lives of at least six people and injured several others. The wall collapsed following heavy rainfall during a religious ceremony on Tuesday, around 5 pm, said the local authorities. Gusty winds tore off a large metal sheet roof (shed), which fell directly onto the stone wall causing it to collapse.

"A large number of devotees had gathered in Motwadi to attend a religious ceremony dedicated to Goddess Murgubai. However, around 5:00 p.m., heavy rain and strong winds began. Consequently, the devotees took shelter at a nearby construction site. Meanwhile, the strong winds tore off a large metal sheet roof (shed), which fell directly onto the stone wall; as a result, the wall collapsed on the devotees who had taken shelter beneath it. 6 people died on the spot, while 10 to 12 others were injured. The injured have been admitted to the Jat Rural Hospital for treatment," said Jat Police Station in a statement.

Following the incident PM Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Sangli wall collapse tragedy. In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap, emphasising that his thoughts remain with the victims' families in this difficult hour. "Deeply pained to hear the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Sangli, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this sad hour. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X.

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