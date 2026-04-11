/At least 13 killed, several injured in bus van collision in Bihar's Katihar

In a major road mishap, at least 13 people lost their lives and around 30 others were injured in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday (April 11). According to various media reports, a pickup vehicle collided head-on with a bus on National Highway 31, near Gerabari in the Korha area.

The pickup vehicle was carrying passengers who were returning home from Jharkhand when the accident happened. Most of them belonged to the tribal community, according to the police.

All 30 injured people were taken to the nearest government hospital in Purnea for treatment, according to a statement released by the district police. While teams are coordinating with families and authorities to confirm the identities of the 13 deceased victims.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. Taking to X he wrote, “The mishap in Katihar, Bihar, is extremely painful. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM…”

