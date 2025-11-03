/At least 12 killed in India's Jaipur city as speeding dumper rams into 17 vehicles

At least 12 people have been killed and 18 others injured after a dumper truck driver, rammed into 17 vehicles in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The driver, who was allegedly drunk went on a five-kilometre rampage hitting vehicles that came on its way, officials said on Monday. The speeding truck driver lost control on Lohamandi Road.

Around 1 pm the truck, coming from Road No. 14, was attempting to enter the highway near a petrol pump when it rammed into multiple vehicles upto a stretch of five kilometers.

The rampage came to a halt only after the truck hit a vehicle and got stuck.

"Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured...", said Jaipur CP Sachin Mittal.

In a video shared online by news agency ANI, one can see the damaged vehicles and debris from the mangled dumper lying on the roadside as authorities try to clear the area to allow movement of traffic.