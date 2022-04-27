At least 11 electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu

At least 11 people were electrocuted including children during a temple chariot procession in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The people who were killed had come in contact with a high tension transmission line during the procession in Thanjavur district, reports said.

The incident occurred during the Appar temple chariot procession as the temple unit made a turn it faced obstacles on its way and as it reversed it came in contact with overhead wires, police said.

At least three people were injured as the chariot was completely damaged.

(With inputs from Agencies)