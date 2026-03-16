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  • /At least 10 patients dead after fire breaks out in hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

At least 10 patients dead after fire breaks out in hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 16, 2026, 07:44 IST | Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 07:44 IST
At least 10 patients dead after fire breaks out in hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

At least 10 patients dead after fire breaks out in hospital in Odisha's Cuttack Photograph: (X/ANI)

Story highlights

A fire in the trauma ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha killed at least 10 patients and injured 11 staff members during evacuation. Fire engines rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.  Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the site.

At least 10 patients died and 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha early Monday (Mar 16). The injured staff members sustained burns while evacuating patients from the intensive care unit. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has rushed to the hospital to assess the situation, officials added.

Multiple fire engines were deployed at the site as rescue and firefighting operations continued. According to eyewitnesses, the blaze broke out between 2:30 am and 3:00 am. While the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, officials suspect a possible short circuit may have triggered the incident. Fire brigade teams managed to control the flames soon after reaching the hospital. However, officials said several patients who were on ventilator support in the ICU reportedly died due to suffocation during the incident. Authorities are yet to officially confirm the final death toll.

(This is a developing story)

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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