At 24,900, India reports highest number of coronavirus cases in 2021

The single-day rise of new Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday is the country`s highest tally so far this year.



It recorded 24,882 cases, showing eight per cent increase since Friday. There were 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With it the cumulative tally rose to 1,13,33,728 while the toll reached 1,58,446.



The infection level in the country is back to what it was in December as it soared to 1.78 per cent from 1.55 within a week.



In the last four days, the number of fatalities has spiked, which earlier was hovering under 100.



The country on Friday reported 22,885 new Covid-19 cases, 117 fatalities. On Thursday, India had reported 22,854 Covid-19 cases and 126 deaths; while on Wednesday, 17,921 Covid-19 cases and 133 deaths were recorded.



As per the Ministry`s data, the active cases present in the country have breached 2-lakh. It was reported 2,02,022 on Saturday.



With the discharge of 19,957 patients in a day, a total of 1,09,73, 260 persons have been discharged so far.



The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, which had so far appeared confined to Maharashtra and Punjab, is now beginning to show up in several other states.



States/UTs such as Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have had very similar growth trajectories in recent weeks.



Delhi on Friday reported 431 cases, a high not witnessed in over two months.



As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre sounded a word of caution for states which are not yet seeing a surge but are at the threshold.



Niti Aayog (health) member V.K. Paul on Thursday said the situation in Maharashtra was worrying as part of the state returns to strict lockdown. However, Maharashtra is not alone.



"Would like to caution Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, part of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad too some extent. These areas are seeing a slight rise in the number of cases," Paul said adding that the pandemic is not over yet.



The Ministry also informed that 8,40,635 samples were tested on Friday. The cumulative tests done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 22,58,39,273.



So far, 2,82,18,457 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval to `Covishield` and `Covaxin`.