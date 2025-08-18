/Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, presents Axiom-4 mission patch - WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 18) met Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the pilot of Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in Delhi. During the meeting, Shukla presented a Axiom-4 mission patch to PM Modi and shared pictures of the Earth taken from International Space Station.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for completing his space mission on the International Space Station (ISS). He said Shukla’s success is not just a scientific achievement but also a proud moment for India and a big inspiration for the youth.

"On this occasion, the (lower) house welcomes Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to India. His space mission and successful return are not merely about the success of the mission, but a matter of pride and inspiration for Indian citizens. Shukla's achievement is an inspiration for the youth," Birla was quoted saying in the Upper House.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, also spoke about the achievement and criticised the Opposition. He said it was very unfortunate that the Opposition did not congratulate the scientist. "The opposition has failed to congratulate the space experts and scientists for our space achievements. Your anger can be with the government. Your anger can be with the BJP and the NDA. But it is surprising that you can be angry with an astronaut. And that astronaut who, apart from being an astronaut, is also a disciplined soldier of the Indian Air Force. He does not belong to any political party," Singh said.