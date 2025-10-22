/Assam to introduce 'historic' bills on 'love jihad' and polygamy. Details inside

The chief minister of the Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Wednesday (Oct 22) that his government is going to introduce "historic" bills on "love jihad" and polygamy. He said he will reveal the bills in the coming session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“This year, the Assembly will see the introduction of historic bills related to love jihad, polygamy, and the protection of the State’s Vaishnavite Satras. These proposals will be discussed in the House, and once the bills are enacted, we will inform the media accordingly,” Sarma told reporters.

The next Assembly session is likely to take place next month. Sarma said he will share the proposal in public once the draft gets approved by the cabinet. "We will be able to tell you the details when the cabinet approves the same,” Sarma added.

