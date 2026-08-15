/'Armed Naxals are gone, Dimagi Naxals remains': PM Modi on 80th Independence Day

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for many years, individuals with a Maoist mindset had entrenched themselves within the corridors of power in the country. This Maoist ideology, he said, influenced policies, even through their roles as advisors on government committees.



"We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals in the forests and freeing the nation from that crisis. However, while the armed Naxals are gone, 'Dimagi Naxals' remain, and those who harbour this mindset are waiting for an opportunity. They are paving the way for violence and discord. They are employing various tactics to drag society down the wrong path, " the Prime Minister said.



He further said that these elements are paving the way for violence and discord and are employing various tactics to drag society down the wrong path. "We must identify these 'Dimagi Naxals.' We need to isolate them and align the nation's youth with the mainstream effort to transform the country into a developed nation," PM Modi said.

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PM Modi's new vision for viksit bharat on 80th Independence Day

While addressing the nation, he also recalled the era when India was known for its prowess in the form of the "Sapta Sindhu," and said that to build a Viksit Bharat, "we need a new current." "Today, I would also like to recall that era when the nation knew, understood, and heard of India's prowess in the form of the 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the 'Sapta Dhara' of strength before the nation."



He added that in the coming five to seven years, what could not be achieved in the last five to seven decades will be achieved through the prowess and power of this Sapta Dhara, giving the nation "new heights, new momentum, and the capability to surpass new goals."