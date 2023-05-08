Another explosion near Golden Temple in Punjab injures 1; bomb squad reaches site

Another explosion on Monday morning near the Golden Temple, which is one of the holiest sites for Sikhs in India, has left one person injured.

The incident took place hours after a blast was reported at the same spot on Saturday night which had wounded one person and damaged the glass facades of some buildings.

As per news agency ANI, the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and the police said that they are 'verifying' the cause of the incident.

"We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here," said Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh. Punjab | We are verifying. The situation is normal here. Anti-sabotage, Bomb Squad, and FSL teams are here. One person has received a minor injury in the leg: Mehtab Singh, ADCP, Amritsar on reports of a blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/KOljUw0r6T — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023 × He further said that the person wounded in the incident had received a minor injury in the leg.

"After the clarification, we can tell how it happened, the investigation is going on by our teams," he added.

A sweeper, who was present at the exact same spot where the incident took place said, "I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big explosion sound and saw a heavy smoke."

On Saturday night, around 11:15 pm an explosion hit Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, said the police.

Amritsar Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said that both the explosions, the one that happened on Saturday night and today, were of low intensity.

The Harminder Sahib Gurudwara, popularly known as Golden Temple, is located in Amritsar, a city in the North Indian state of Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)