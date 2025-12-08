/Another day, another threat? Hyderabad airport rocked by bomb scares; international flights affected

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received another bomb threat late Sunday (Dec 7) for three flights, including two international flights. Last week, the airport received multiple bomb threat emails, prompting a high alert. All of the recent threats were sent via email to the customer support ID for the flights.

The recent threats were sent for three flights: IndiGo flight 6E 7178, travelling from Kerala’s Kannur to Hyderabad; Lufthansa flight LH-752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad; and British Airways flight BA 277 from London Heathrow to Hyderabad. Following the bomb scare, standard safety protocols were initiated. All three aircraft landed safely at the Hyderabad airport, the IndiGo flight at 10:50 pm on Sunday, while the Lufthansa and British Airways planes landed on Monday morning at 2 am and 5:30 am, respectively.

Earlier on Saturday (Dec 6), a threat was sent to Hyderabad airport for two international flights, from London Heathrow and Kuwait. British Airways flight BA 277, travelling from Heathrow to Hyderabad, landed safely at the RGIA at 5:25 am. Authorities said that safety protocols were initiated. While another plane, Kuwait Airways flight KU 373 from Kuwait, was returned to the departure airport.

“On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25AM. Standard safety protocols were initiated,” Hyderabad Airport GMR said. “On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned back to departure airport.”