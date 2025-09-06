Google Preferred
Another cloudburst hits Uttarkashi: Multiple casualties feared, rescue and relief operations underway

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 21:32 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 21:32 IST
Another cloudburst hits Uttarkashi: Multiple casualties feared, rescue and relief operations underway Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The latest incident comes a month after a massive cloudburst triggered a deadly flash flood and landslide in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, flattening resorts and houses. At least five were killed while more than 50 went missing following the disaster.

Several casualties are feared after a cloudburst incident in the Devalsari area of the Naugaon region in Uttarkashi district. Rescue and relief operations by the district administration were launched immediately. The severe weather conditions have resulted in flash floods in the region. The latest incident comes a month after a massive cloudburst triggered a deadly flash flood and landslide in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, flattening resorts and houses. At least five were killed while more than 50 went missing following the disaster.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern and instructed authorities to take swift action to provide assistance to the affected people. “Upon receiving information about the damage caused by heavy rainfall in the Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, I immediately spoke with the District Magistrate and issued instructions to operate relief and rescue operations at a war footing. Teams from the district administration, SDRF, and NDRF have already departed for the affected area,” Dhami said.

“I have also clearly instructed that affected people be immediately transported to safe places and that there be no delay whatsoever in providing every possible assistance,” the chief minister added. “I pray to God for the safe well-being of all.”

