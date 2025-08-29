/Another cloudburst hits Uttarakhand, Tehri Garhwal district receives heavy rain, Alaknanda, Mandakini in spate

A cloudburst incident has been reported from Uttarakhand's Genwali Bhilangana in Tehri Garhwal dsitrict late Thursday night said Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt. No casualties have been reported so far. However, there are reports of damage to public and private property.

The two main rivers of the region Alaknanda and Mandakini have swelled due to heavy rains.

Taking to X the Rudraprayag police wrote "Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The Rudraprayag Police and administrative teams are advising the general public to stay away from the riverbanks and relocate to safe areas."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

An alert was also sounded by officials of the Chamoli district due to continuous rain and rising levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers.