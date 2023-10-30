ugc_banner
Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE: Toll increases to 13 as rescue operations underway

Hyderabad, IndiaEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

Morning visuals of the derailed coaches after collision of train. Photograph:(ANI)

A special passenger train, which was stationary between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala after it received no signals, was rammed by a Vizag-Raigad passenger train which derailed three coaches. The train was going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa. 

 

30 Oct 2023, 8:09 (IST)
Drone visuals show derailed coaches after train crash

News agency ANI shared drone visuals which showed derailed coaches after the crash.

30 Oct 2023, 8:07 (IST)
Process of identifying bodies underway

Vizianagaram SP said that process to identify bodies is underway. 

30 Oct 2023, 7:54 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CM announces compensation for kins of deceased

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic train crash and directed the officials to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh (USD 12008.28) each to the family members of those killed and ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to those who have been injured. 

The compensation have been announced on behalf of the state. He further announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to the family of those who lost their lives and ₹ 50,000 (USD 600.41) each for those who were injured by other states, as per an official release.

 

 

 

30 Oct 2023, 7:48 (IST)
Death toll in train collision rose to 13 as rescue operations continued

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police said that the death toll in the train accident in Andhra Pradesh rose to 13, as 50 others were injured. 