Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE: Toll increases to 13 as rescue operations underway

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic train crash and directed the officials to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh (USD 12008.28) each to the family members of those killed and ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to those who have been injured.

The compensation have been announced on behalf of the state. He further announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to the family of those who lost their lives and ₹ 50,000 (USD 600.41) each for those who were injured by other states, as per an official release.