Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE: Toll increases to 13 as rescue operations underway
Story highlights
A special passenger train, which was stationary between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala after it received no signals, was rammed by a Vizag-Raigad passenger train which derailed three coaches. The train was going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa.
A special passenger train, which was stationary between Alamanda and Kantakapalle near Kothsavatsala after it received no signals, was rammed by a Vizag-Raigad passenger train which derailed three coaches. The train was going from Visakhapatnam to Palasa.
News agency ANI shared drone visuals which showed derailed coaches after the crash.
#WATCH | Drone visuals of the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/ou24l03HP1— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023
Vizianagaram SP said that process to identify bodies is underway.
#UPDATE | Andhra Pradesh train accident: So far 13 people have died, out of which 7 have been already identified and the process to identify bodies is underway: Deepika, Vizianagaram SP https://t.co/1JCN3Yl83f— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic train crash and directed the officials to pay a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh (USD 12008.28) each to the family members of those killed and ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to those who have been injured.
The compensation have been announced on behalf of the state. He further announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh (USD 2401.66) each to the family of those who lost their lives and ₹ 50,000 (USD 600.41) each for those who were injured by other states, as per an official release.
Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police said that the death toll in the train accident in Andhra Pradesh rose to 13, as 50 others were injured.