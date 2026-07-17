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Andhra Pradesh logs 12 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths since late June; officials urge calm

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 14:28 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 14:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh logs 12 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths since late June; officials urge calm

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

 Nationwide, a total of 339 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since July 1, with the update specifying 115 infections in Kerala, 64 in Karnataka, 43 in Maharashtra, 39 in Tamil Nadu, and 18 in Delhi.

Twelve Covid-19 cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh from June 26 to July 16, 2026, according to the State Health Department. The department reported that out of the 12 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, four passed away, though they all had underlying chronic medical conditions.

Officials emphasised that there is no cause for panic, as the cases are geographically isolated across four distinct districts rather than spreading as a mass outbreak. Nationwide, a total of 339 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since July 1, with the update specifying 115 infections in Kerala, 64 in Karnataka, 43 in Maharashtra, 39 in Tamil Nadu, and 18 in Delhi.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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