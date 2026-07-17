/Andhra Pradesh logs 12 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths since late June; officials urge calm

Twelve Covid-19 cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh from June 26 to July 16, 2026, according to the State Health Department. The department reported that out of the 12 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus, four passed away, though they all had underlying chronic medical conditions.

Officials emphasised that there is no cause for panic, as the cases are geographically isolated across four distinct districts rather than spreading as a mass outbreak. Nationwide, a total of 339 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since July 1, with the update specifying 115 infections in Kerala, 64 in Karnataka, 43 in Maharashtra, 39 in Tamil Nadu, and 18 in Delhi.

